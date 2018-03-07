2018 Naismith Trophy High School Boys All-America team announced

R.J. Barrett headlines the 2018 Naismith Trophy High School Boys All-America team. The Duke signee is joined by fellow future Blue Devils Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson.

Bol Bol, who’s headed to Oregon, is also on the first team, along with uncommitted Romeo Langford.

Check out all three teams and the honorable mentions below.

FIRST TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College R.J. Barrett Montverde Academy Mississauga, Onatrio, Canada Sr. SF Duke Bol Bol Findlay College Prep Henderson, NV Sr. C Oregon Romeo Langford New Albany New Albany, IN Sr. SG Undeclared Cam Reddish Westtown School Norristown, PA Sr. SF Duke Zion Williamson Spartanburg Day School Spartanburg, SC Sr. PF Duke

SECOND TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College Vernon Carey, Jr. NSU University School Southwest Ranches, FL Jr. C Undeclared Quentin Grimes The Woodlands College Park The Woodlands, TX Sr. SG Kansas Keldon Johnson Oak Hill Academy South Hill, VA Sr. SF Kentucky Tre Jones Apple Valley Apple Valley, MN Sr. PG Duke Nassir Little Orlando Christian Prep Orange Park, FL Sr. SF North Carolina

THIRD TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College Darius Bazley Princeton Cincinnati, OH Sr. PF Syracuse Darius Garland Brentwood Academy Brentwood, TN Sr. PG Vanderbilt EJ Montgomery Wheeler Marietta, GA Sr. PF Undeclared Simisola Shittu Vermont Academy Burlington, Ontario, Canada Sr. PF Vanderbilt James Wiseman East High School Memphis, TN Jr. PF Undeclared

HONORABLE MENTION