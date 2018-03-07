USA Today Sports

2018 Naismith Trophy High School Boys All-America team announced

Photo: Maddie Meyer, Getty Images

R.J. Barrett headlines the 2018 Naismith Trophy High School Boys All-America team. The Duke signee is joined by fellow future Blue Devils Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson.

Bol Bol, who’s headed to Oregon, is also on the first team, along with uncommitted Romeo Langford.

Check out all three teams and the honorable mentions below.

FIRST TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College
R.J. Barrett Montverde Academy Mississauga, Onatrio, Canada Sr. SF Duke
Bol Bol Findlay College Prep Henderson, NV Sr. C Oregon
Romeo Langford New Albany New Albany, IN Sr. SG Undeclared
Cam Reddish Westtown School Norristown, PA Sr. SF Duke
Zion Williamson Spartanburg Day School Spartanburg, SC Sr. PF Duke

SECOND TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College
Vernon Carey, Jr. NSU University School Southwest Ranches, FL Jr. C Undeclared
Quentin Grimes The Woodlands College Park The Woodlands, TX Sr. SG Kansas
Keldon Johnson Oak Hill Academy South Hill, VA Sr. SF Kentucky
Tre Jones Apple Valley Apple Valley, MN Sr. PG Duke
Nassir Little Orlando Christian Prep Orange Park, FL Sr. SF North Carolina

THIRD TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College
Darius Bazley Princeton Cincinnati, OH Sr. PF Syracuse
Darius Garland Brentwood Academy Brentwood, TN Sr. PG Vanderbilt
EJ Montgomery Wheeler Marietta, GA Sr. PF Undeclared
Simisola Shittu Vermont Academy Burlington, Ontario, Canada Sr. PF Vanderbilt
James Wiseman East High School Memphis, TN Jr. PF Undeclared

HONORABLE MENTION

Name School Location Class Pos. College
Charles Bassey Aspire Academy San Antonio, TX Jr. C Undeclared
Jordan Brown Prolific Prep Roseville, CA Sr. C Undeclared
Ayo Dosunmu Morgan Park Chicago, IL Sr. PG Illinois
Jalen Green San Joaquin Memorial Fresno, CA Soph. SG Undeclared
Louis King Hudson Catholic Columbus, NJ Sr. SF Oregon
Ashton Hagans Newton County Covington, GA Jr. PG Undeclared
Immanuel Quickley The John Carroll School Havre De Grace, MD Sr. PG Kentucky
Jahvon Quinerly Hudson Catholic Hackensack, NJ Sr. PG Villanova
Nazreon Reid Roselle Catholic Asbury Park, NJ Sr. PF LSU
Anfernee Simons IMG Academy Altamonte Springs, FL Sr. SG Undeclared
Javonte Smart Scotlandville Magnet Baton Rouge, LA Sr. PG LSU
Jalen Smith Mount St. Joseph Baltimore, MD Sr. PF Maryland
Trendon Watford Mountain Brook Mountain Brook, AL Jr. SF Undeclared
Coby White Greenfield Goldsboro, NC Sr. PG North Carolina
Robert Woodard II Columbus Columbus, MS Sr. SF Mississippi State

 

