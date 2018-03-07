2018 Naismith Trophy High School Boys All-America team announced

R.J. Barrett headlines the 2018 Naismith Trophy High School Boys All-America team. The Duke signee is joined by fellow future Blue Devils Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson.
Bol Bol, who’s headed to Oregon, is also on the first team, along with uncommitted Romeo Langford.
Check out all three teams and the honorable mentions below.
FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Location
|Class
|Pos.
|College
|R.J. Barrett
|Montverde Academy
|Mississauga, Onatrio, Canada
|Sr.
|SF
|Duke
|Bol Bol
|Findlay College Prep
|Henderson, NV
|Sr.
|C
|Oregon
|Romeo Langford
|New Albany
|New Albany, IN
|Sr.
|SG
|Undeclared
|Cam Reddish
|Westtown School
|Norristown, PA
|Sr.
|SF
|Duke
|Zion Williamson
|Spartanburg Day School
|Spartanburg, SC
|Sr.
|PF
|Duke
SECOND TEAM
|Name
|School
|Location
|Class
|Pos.
|College
|Vernon Carey, Jr.
|NSU University School
|Southwest Ranches, FL
|Jr.
|C
|Undeclared
|Quentin Grimes
|The Woodlands College Park
|The Woodlands, TX
|Sr.
|SG
|Kansas
|Keldon Johnson
|Oak Hill Academy
|South Hill, VA
|Sr.
|SF
|Kentucky
|Tre Jones
|Apple Valley
|Apple Valley, MN
|Sr.
|PG
|Duke
|Nassir Little
|Orlando Christian Prep
|Orange Park, FL
|Sr.
|SF
|North Carolina
THIRD TEAM
|Name
|School
|Location
|Class
|Pos.
|College
|Darius Bazley
|Princeton
|Cincinnati, OH
|Sr.
|PF
|Syracuse
|Darius Garland
|Brentwood Academy
|Brentwood, TN
|Sr.
|PG
|Vanderbilt
|EJ Montgomery
|Wheeler
|Marietta, GA
|Sr.
|PF
|Undeclared
|Simisola Shittu
|Vermont Academy
|Burlington, Ontario, Canada
|Sr.
|PF
|Vanderbilt
|James Wiseman
|East High School
|Memphis, TN
|Jr.
|PF
|Undeclared
HONORABLE MENTION
|Name
|School
|Location
|Class
|Pos.
|College
|Charles Bassey
|Aspire Academy
|San Antonio, TX
|Jr.
|C
|Undeclared
|Jordan Brown
|Prolific Prep
|Roseville, CA
|Sr.
|C
|Undeclared
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Morgan Park
|Chicago, IL
|Sr.
|PG
|Illinois
|Jalen Green
|San Joaquin Memorial
|Fresno, CA
|Soph.
|SG
|Undeclared
|Louis King
|Hudson Catholic
|Columbus, NJ
|Sr.
|SF
|Oregon
|Ashton Hagans
|Newton County
|Covington, GA
|Jr.
|PG
|Undeclared
|Immanuel Quickley
|The John Carroll School
|Havre De Grace, MD
|Sr.
|PG
|Kentucky
|Jahvon Quinerly
|Hudson Catholic
|Hackensack, NJ
|Sr.
|PG
|Villanova
|Nazreon Reid
|Roselle Catholic
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Sr.
|PF
|LSU
|Anfernee Simons
|IMG Academy
|Altamonte Springs, FL
|Sr.
|SG
|Undeclared
|Javonte Smart
|Scotlandville Magnet
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Sr.
|PG
|LSU
|Jalen Smith
|Mount St. Joseph
|Baltimore, MD
|Sr.
|PF
|Maryland
|Trendon Watford
|Mountain Brook
|Mountain Brook, AL
|Jr.
|SF
|Undeclared
|Coby White
|Greenfield
|Goldsboro, NC
|Sr.
|PG
|North Carolina
|Robert Woodard II
|Columbus
|Columbus, MS
|Sr.
|SF
|Mississippi State