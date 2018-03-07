USA Today Sports

2018 Naismith Trophy High School Girls All-American team announced

Photo: Juanita Pasley

News

Baylor, Texas, and Connecticut have two future players each on the first and second team Naismith Trophy high school girls All-America teams.

All three teams are below, including honorable mentions.

FIRST TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College
Charli Collier Barbers Hill Crosby, TX Sr. F Texas
Amira Collins Paul VI Catholic Fairfax, VA Sr. Post Tennessee
Aquira DeCosta St. Mary’s Stockton, CA Sr. W Baylor
Christyn Williams Central Arkansas Christian Little Rock, AR Sr. G UConn
Jenna Brown The Lovett School Atlanta, GA Sr. PG Stanford

SECOND TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College
NaLyssa Smith East Central San Antonio, TX Sr. F Baylor
Elizabeth Balogun Hamilton Heights Christian Chattanooga, TN Sr. W Georgia Tech
Destanni Henderson Fort Myers Lehigh Acres, FL Sr. PG South Carolina
Olivia Nelson-Ododa Winder-Barrow Winder, GA Sr. Post UConn
Sedona Prince Liberty Hill Liberty Hill, TX Sr. Post Texas

THIRD TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College
Shakira Austin Riverdale Baptist Upper Marlboro, MD Sr. F Maryland
Samantha Brunelle William Monroe Standardsville, VA Jr. F Undeclared
Zarielle Green Duncanville Duncanville, TX Sr. G Tennessee
Izabela Nicoletti Neuse Baptist Christian Raleigh, NC Sr. G Florida State
Honesty Scott-Grayson Riverdale Baptist Upper Marlboro, MD Sr. PG Baylor

HONORABLE MENTION

Name School Location Class Pos. College
Anaya Peoples Schlarman Academy Danville, IL Jr. PG Notre Dame
Cameron Brink Southridge Beaverton, OR So. F Undeclared
Paige Bueckers Hopkins St. Louis Park, MN So. PG Undeclared
Jasmine Carson Whitehaven Memphis, TN Sr. G Georgia Tech
Caitlin Clark Dowling Catholic West Des Moines, IA So. PG Undeclared
Elizabeth Dixon Ridgeway Memphis, TN Sr. F Georgia Tech
Katlyn Gilbert Heritage Christian Indianapolis, IN Sr. PG Notre Dame
Nyah Green Bishop Lynch Allen, TX Jr. G Undeclared
Rhyne Howard Bradley Central Cleveland, TN Sr. G Kentucky
Haley Jones Archbishop Mitty San Jose, CA Jr. W Undeclared
Blair Green Harlan County Baxter, KY Sr. W Kentucky
Dara Mabrey Manasquan Belmar, NJ Sr. PG Virginia Tech
Ashley Owusu Paul VI Catholic Woodbridge, VA Jr. PG Undeclared
Catherine Reese Cypress Woods Cypress, TX Sr. F Arizona
Kaila Hubbard Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Atlanta, GA Sr. W Georgia

 

