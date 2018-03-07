2018 Naismith Trophy High School Girls All-American team announced

Baylor, Texas, and Connecticut have two future players each on the first and second team Naismith Trophy high school girls All-America teams.
All three teams are below, including honorable mentions.
FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Location
|Class
|Pos.
|College
|Charli Collier
|Barbers Hill
|Crosby, TX
|Sr.
|F
|Texas
|Amira Collins
|Paul VI Catholic
|Fairfax, VA
|Sr.
|Post
|Tennessee
|Aquira DeCosta
|St. Mary’s
|Stockton, CA
|Sr.
|W
|Baylor
|Christyn Williams
|Central Arkansas Christian
|Little Rock, AR
|Sr.
|G
|UConn
|Jenna Brown
|The Lovett School
|Atlanta, GA
|Sr.
|PG
|Stanford
SECOND TEAM
|Name
|School
|Location
|Class
|Pos.
|College
|NaLyssa Smith
|East Central
|San Antonio, TX
|Sr.
|F
|Baylor
|Elizabeth Balogun
|Hamilton Heights Christian
|Chattanooga, TN
|Sr.
|W
|Georgia Tech
|Destanni Henderson
|Fort Myers
|Lehigh Acres, FL
|Sr.
|PG
|South Carolina
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|Winder-Barrow
|Winder, GA
|Sr.
|Post
|UConn
|Sedona Prince
|Liberty Hill
|Liberty Hill, TX
|Sr.
|Post
|Texas
THIRD TEAM
|Name
|School
|Location
|Class
|Pos.
|College
|Shakira Austin
|Riverdale Baptist
|Upper Marlboro, MD
|Sr.
|F
|Maryland
|Samantha Brunelle
|William Monroe
|Standardsville, VA
|Jr.
|F
|Undeclared
|Zarielle Green
|Duncanville
|Duncanville, TX
|Sr.
|G
|Tennessee
|Izabela Nicoletti
|Neuse Baptist Christian
|Raleigh, NC
|Sr.
|G
|Florida State
|Honesty Scott-Grayson
|Riverdale Baptist
|Upper Marlboro, MD
|Sr.
|PG
|Baylor
HONORABLE MENTION
|Name
|School
|Location
|Class
|Pos.
|College
|Anaya Peoples
|Schlarman Academy
|Danville, IL
|Jr.
|PG
|Notre Dame
|Cameron Brink
|Southridge
|Beaverton, OR
|So.
|F
|Undeclared
|Paige Bueckers
|Hopkins
|St. Louis Park, MN
|So.
|PG
|Undeclared
|Jasmine Carson
|Whitehaven
|Memphis, TN
|Sr.
|G
|Georgia Tech
|Caitlin Clark
|Dowling Catholic
|West Des Moines, IA
|So.
|PG
|Undeclared
|Elizabeth Dixon
|Ridgeway
|Memphis, TN
|Sr.
|F
|Georgia Tech
|Katlyn Gilbert
|Heritage Christian
|Indianapolis, IN
|Sr.
|PG
|Notre Dame
|Nyah Green
|Bishop Lynch
|Allen, TX
|Jr.
|G
|Undeclared
|Rhyne Howard
|Bradley Central
|Cleveland, TN
|Sr.
|G
|Kentucky
|Haley Jones
|Archbishop Mitty
|San Jose, CA
|Jr.
|W
|Undeclared
|Blair Green
|Harlan County
|Baxter, KY
|Sr.
|W
|Kentucky
|Dara Mabrey
|Manasquan
|Belmar, NJ
|Sr.
|PG
|Virginia Tech
|Ashley Owusu
|Paul VI Catholic
|Woodbridge, VA
|Jr.
|PG
|Undeclared
|Catherine Reese
|Cypress Woods
|Cypress, TX
|Sr.
|F
|Arizona
|Kaila Hubbard
|Holy Innocents’ Episcopal
|Atlanta, GA
|Sr.
|W
|Georgia