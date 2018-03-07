2018 Naismith Trophy High School Girls All-American team announced

Baylor, Texas, and Connecticut have two future players each on the first and second team Naismith Trophy high school girls All-America teams.

All three teams are below, including honorable mentions.

FIRST TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College Charli Collier Barbers Hill Crosby, TX Sr. F Texas Amira Collins Paul VI Catholic Fairfax, VA Sr. Post Tennessee Aquira DeCosta St. Mary’s Stockton, CA Sr. W Baylor Christyn Williams Central Arkansas Christian Little Rock, AR Sr. G UConn Jenna Brown The Lovett School Atlanta, GA Sr. PG Stanford

SECOND TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College NaLyssa Smith East Central San Antonio, TX Sr. F Baylor Elizabeth Balogun Hamilton Heights Christian Chattanooga, TN Sr. W Georgia Tech Destanni Henderson Fort Myers Lehigh Acres, FL Sr. PG South Carolina Olivia Nelson-Ododa Winder-Barrow Winder, GA Sr. Post UConn Sedona Prince Liberty Hill Liberty Hill, TX Sr. Post Texas

THIRD TEAM

Name School Location Class Pos. College Shakira Austin Riverdale Baptist Upper Marlboro, MD Sr. F Maryland Samantha Brunelle William Monroe Standardsville, VA Jr. F Undeclared Zarielle Green Duncanville Duncanville, TX Sr. G Tennessee Izabela Nicoletti Neuse Baptist Christian Raleigh, NC Sr. G Florida State Honesty Scott-Grayson Riverdale Baptist Upper Marlboro, MD Sr. PG Baylor

HONORABLE MENTION