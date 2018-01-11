2018 Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls Basketball Watch List

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 25 players on the watch list for the Girls High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
|Name
|Class
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|State
|College
|Andrea Aquino
|Sr.
|P
|Ribet Academy
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Oregon State
|Shakira Austin
|Sr.
|F
|Riverdale Baptist
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|Maryland
|Elizabeth Balogun
|Sr.
|F
|Hamilton Heights Christian
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Georgia Tech
|Jenna Brown
|Sr.
|G
|The Lovett School
|Marietta
|GA
|Stanford
|Desiree Caldwell
|Sr.
|G
|Byron P. Steele II
|San Antonio
|TX
|USC
|Christianna Carr
|Sr.
|G
|Manhattan
|Manhattan
|KS
|Kansas State
|Charli Collier
|Sr.
|F
|Barbers Hill
|Crosby
|TX
|Texas
|Amira Collins
|Sr.
|P
|Paul VI
|Laplata
|MD
|Tennessee
|Aquira DeCosta
|Sr.
|F
|St. Mary’s
|Sacramento
|CA
|Baylor
|Elizabeth Dixon
|Sr.
|F
|Ridgeway
|Germantown
|TN
|Georgia Tech
|Queen Egbo
|Sr.
|P
|Travis
|Houston
|TX
|Baylor
|Katlyn Gilbert
|Sr.
|G
|Heritage Christian
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Notre Dame
|Zarielle Green
|Sr.
|G
|Duncanville
|Dallas
|TX
|Tennessee
|Destanni Henderson
|Sr.
|G
|Fort Myers
|Lehigh Acres
|FL
|South Carolina
|Rhyne Howard
|Sr.
|G
|Bradley Central
|Cleveland
|TN
|Kentucky
|Ashley Joens
|Sr.
|G
|Iowa City
|Iowa City
|IA
|Iowa State
|Jazmine Massengill
|Sr.
|G
|Hamilton Heights Christian
|Harrison
|TN
|Tennessee
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|Sr.
|P
|Winder-Barrow
|Winder
|GA
|UCONN
|Izabela Nicoletti
|Sr.
|G
|Neuse Baptist Christian
|Raleigh
|NC
|Florida State
|Jordan Nixon
|Sr.
|G
|Mary Louis Academy
|Bronx
|NY
|Notre Dame
|Sedona Prince
|Sr.
|C
|Liberty Hill
|Liberty Hill
|TX
|Texas
|Catherine Reese
|Sr.
|F
|Cypress Woods
|Cypress
|TX
|Arizona
|Honesty Scott-Grayson
|Sr.
|G
|Riverdale Baptist
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|Baylor
|NaLyssa Smith
|Sr.
|F
|East Central
|Converse
|TX
|Baylor
|Christyn Williams
|Sr.
|G
|Central Arkansas Christian
|Little Rock
|AR
|UCONN