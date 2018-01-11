USA Today Sports

2018 Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls Basketball Watch List

Photo: David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 25 players on the watch list for the Girls High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Name Class Pos. School Hometown State College
Andrea Aquino Sr. P Ribet Academy Los Angeles CA Oregon State
Shakira Austin Sr. F Riverdale Baptist Upper Marlboro MD Maryland
Elizabeth Balogun Sr. F Hamilton Heights Christian Chattanooga TN Georgia Tech
Jenna Brown Sr. G The Lovett School Marietta GA Stanford
Desiree Caldwell Sr. G Byron P. Steele II San Antonio TX USC
Christianna Carr Sr. G Manhattan Manhattan KS Kansas State
Charli Collier Sr. F Barbers Hill Crosby TX Texas
Amira Collins Sr. P Paul VI Laplata MD Tennessee
Aquira DeCosta Sr. F St. Mary’s Sacramento CA Baylor
Elizabeth Dixon Sr. F Ridgeway Germantown TN Georgia Tech
Queen Egbo Sr. P Travis Houston TX Baylor
Katlyn Gilbert Sr. G Heritage Christian Indianapolis IN Notre Dame
Zarielle Green Sr. G Duncanville Dallas TX Tennessee
Destanni Henderson Sr. G Fort Myers Lehigh Acres FL South Carolina
Rhyne Howard Sr. G Bradley Central Cleveland TN Kentucky
Ashley Joens Sr. G Iowa City Iowa City IA Iowa State
Jazmine Massengill Sr. G Hamilton Heights Christian Harrison TN Tennessee
Olivia Nelson-Ododa Sr. P Winder-Barrow Winder GA UCONN
Izabela Nicoletti Sr. G Neuse Baptist Christian Raleigh NC Florida State
Jordan Nixon Sr. G Mary Louis Academy Bronx NY Notre Dame
Sedona Prince Sr. C Liberty Hill Liberty Hill TX Texas
Catherine Reese Sr. F Cypress Woods Cypress TX Arizona
Honesty Scott-Grayson Sr. G Riverdale Baptist Upper Marlboro MD Baylor
NaLyssa Smith Sr. F East Central Converse TX Baylor
Christyn Williams Sr. G Central Arkansas Christian Little Rock AR UCONN

 

