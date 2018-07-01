2020 Chosen 25 guard Nico Mannion tweets 'huge announcement' to come

Phoenix Pinnacle point guard Nico Mannion, who has spent June in Italy playing for the men’s national team, posted on Twitter on Friday that he will be making a “huge announcement” on July 20 at the Elite 100.

i will be making a huge announcement on July 20, 2018, at the Elite 100! — niccolo (@niccolomannion) June 29, 2018

It’s likely he is referring to his reclassification from 2020 to 2019.

Mannion, who plays for West Coast Elite in the club circuit, is in the process of reclassifying, which would speed up his recruiting timeline. Arizona, Duke and Villanova are among his final 10 colleges.

Before he left for Italy last month, his dad, Pace Mannion, said that this would be his son’s final club circuit. Nico has been taking online courses to reclassify. Pace also said he wanted his son to visit Villanova and Duke before he makes a college decision.

It’s no secret that Mannion has been working to graduate in 2019.

Pinnacle coach Charlie Wilde said last month that the possibility is something that was discussed since his freshman year.

“Our counselors have helped him with the process,” Wilde said a month ago. “We always want what is best for all our players.”

