2020 Cincinnati 5-star OT Paris Johnson Jr. commits to Ohio State

Make that two big Class of 2020 recruits in two days for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes built on the commitment of Lejond Cavazos with another, arguably even more significant pledge on Thursday. Class of 2020 5-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., a Cincinnati native, took to Twitter Thursday night to announce he was, “staying home.”

Johnson Jr. is a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle for St. Xavier in Cincinnati. He’s considered a top-10 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 and the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect in the class, not to mention the top player in Ohio. Despite playing just two high school seasons, Johnson Jr. already held scholarship offers from 44 different schools.

Apparently all he needed was one to the school he grew up cheering for. Once he got a chance to experience Ohio State’s “extended family,” feel, it became clear that Johnson Jr. knew where he belonged.

“I felt like the opportunity to go to Ohio State and represent my state and play for an opportunity to win a National Championship while wearing the O on my jersey is something bigger,” Johnson told 247Sports. “I could have went to schools like Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and represented their school and state and future but I feel it’s bigger to me to represent my own state and be coached by the best coaching staff in the country with great players I built a relationship with.

“When we came up to campus they made not only me feel at home but my mom and sister. My sister felt like she could call Urban Meyer and have a conversation with him and she just turned 13.”

That personal touch, and personal affinity, helped land Ohio State’s latest breakthrough recruit, one which helps put down another marker on a very strong early class for the Buckeyes.