25-year-old man posing as Harvey evacuee enrolls, plays basketball at Dallas ISD school

A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly posing as a Hurricane Harvey evacuee and enrolling as a freshman at a Dallas ISD high school.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley apparently enrolled at Hillcrest High School under the name Rashun Richardson after claiming to be a victim displaced by Harvey, which made landfall in the Houston area in mid-August.

He was booked into the Dallas County Jail Friday on charges of tampering with government records and has since been released.

Gilstrap-Portley had enrolled at Skyline High School in August and re-enrolled at Hillcrest two months later, WFAA confirmed.

The reasons for his enrollment in Dallas ISD, and for the transfer, weren’t immediately clear.

“This school year our district welcomed evacuees displaced by Hurricane Harvey. During that time, an individual used that opportunity for personal gain,” district spokeswoman Robyn Harris told WFAA.

DISD told WFAA that when a student enrolls and claims they are homeless or an evacuee due to a natural disaster, federal law exempts them from requiring documents they might not have.

Dallas Hillcrest was led by 6’2 Guard 🌡📈🎒💉Rashun Richardson 34 points 15 Rebounds #ChrisBoshShootout Coaches he gave the #1 team in the Nation a 40🏀 in 3 quarters a few weeks ago! 💪🏾🔋⛽️ pic.twitter.com/un2YCLEVBt — GT Prospect Report™© (@ProspectsReport) December 9, 2017

A district spokesperson said Gilstrap-Portley may have provided as little as just immunization records and proof of a physical.

The last day he showed up to class was April 25, the district said.

Gilstrap-Portley even played for the Hillcrest basketball team, the school confirmed. According to a write-up by the Preston Hollow People, “Rashun Richardson” scored 17 points in the team’s first-round playoff loss.

Gilstrap-Portley graduated from North Mesquite High School in 2011, a source told WFAA. It was revealed that he was an imposter when his former basketball coach recently saw him playing for a high school team, the source said.

For more on this story, including a statement from Hillcrest principal Chris Bayer, please visit our TEGNA partner WFAA.