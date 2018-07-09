25-year-old who posed as evacuee to play basketball faces indecency charge

In what is a disturbing but predictable turn of events, the 25-year-old Dallas man who posed as a Hurricane Harvey evacuee from Houston to enroll at and star for a Dallas-area high school basketball team now faces charges of indecency with a child. The charges come in connection with reports that he kissed and fondled a teenager’s breasts.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley was arrested and charged with indecency with a child for dating a 14-year-old while he attended Hillcrest High School. The 25-year-old posed as sophomore Rashun Richardson at the school but was exposed by one of his former coaches at North Mesquite, who noticed him when he was playing a game in Mesquite.

Our TEGNA partner WFAA reported on Gilstrap-Portley’s first arrest in May on charges of tampering with government records to gain eligibility, but the new charges are also of significant severity. The claims of his relationship with a 14-year-old — which never reached a sexual stage, according to court affidavits obtained by the Morning News — is made more troubling by Gilstrap-Portley’s relationship with a longtime girlfriend with whom he fathered a child.

That partner first met Gilstrap-Portley when they were both students at North Mesquite, and the unidentified woman reportedly was aware he was posing as a teenager to, “resume his basketball career.”

That career has now been put firmly on hold. One would think it would take a miracle for it to resume in any fashion now, and Gilstrap-Portley will be lucky to avoid serious jail time for what he orchestrated.