USA Today Sports

35th Anniversary ALL-USA Boys Basketball: First Team

Photo: Eileen Blass, USA TODAY

35th Anniversary ALL-USA Boys Basketball: First Team

ALL-USA

35th Anniversary ALL-USA Boys Basketball: First Team

In honor of the 35th Anniversary of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA program, USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley narrowed down 35 years’ worth of boys basketball players to 50. A panel, consisting of nine experts, ranked each player in their respective positions. Fan polls were created for each position and the results counted as one panel vote, making the 10th panel vote.

MORE: Second Team | Third Team

Below are the players selected to the American Family Insurance 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team.

, , , , , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2F7jcFk
35th Anniversary ALL-USA Boys Basketball: First Team

Check out the 35th Anniv. ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.