In honor of the 35th Anniversary of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA program and with March being Girls Sports Month, USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley narrowed down 35 years’ worth of girls basketball players to 50. A panel, consisting of nine experts, ranked each player in their respective positions. Fan polls were created for each position and the results counted as one panel vote, making the 10th panel vote.

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

Below are the players selected to the American Family Insurance 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Girls Basketball Second Team.