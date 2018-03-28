USA Today Sports

35th Anniversary ALL-USA Girls Basketball: Third Team

Photo: Heather Ainsworth

35th Anniversary ALL-USA Girls Basketball: Third Team

Photos

35th Anniversary ALL-USA Girls Basketball: Third Team

In honor of the 35th Anniversary of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA program and with March being Girls Sports Month, USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley narrowed down 35 years’ worth of girls basketball players to 50. A panel, consisting of nine experts, ranked each player in their respective positions. Fan polls were created for each position and the results counted as one panel vote, making the 10th panel vote.

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

Below are the players selected to the American Family Insurance 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Girls Basketball Third Team.

, , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Girls Sports Month, Photos

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2J0PDYi
35th Anniversary ALL-USA Girls Basketball: Third Team

Check out the 35th Anniv. ALL-USA Girls Basketball Third Team!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.