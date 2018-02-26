Four-star safety Demani Richardson commits to Texas A&M, fourth A&M commit in state's top-25

If anyone was wondering if new coach Jimbo Fisher’s recruiting touch is paying off at A&M yet, here’s your proof.

On Sunday, the Aggies received a commitment from four-star safety Demani Richardson, a 6-foot-2 Waxahachie star who had three interceptions during his junior season. He picked Texas A&M ahead of Texas, TCU, Alabama and a handful of other power programs. He announced his commitment on the date of the second junior day he attended at the school during the month of February.

First, I wanna thank GOD for EVERYTHING, my coaches, family, and friends. Also all of the coaches that gave me an opportunity to play at their school but I feel like this school is the Best decision for my Future. With that being said I will be committing to the University of…. pic.twitter.com/UVdG54I54C — Demani Richardson (@therealdemani) February 24, 2018

Critically, Richardson is the fourth player ranked among the top-25 in the state of Texas to commit to the Aggies. The only other program with more than one player in that range is Oklahoma, with a pair. The Aggies’ pledges should pack a serious punch when they get to College Station, too; in addition to Richardson, the sixth-ranked safety in the Class of 2019, the Aggies class also includes five-star safety Brian Williams, the top safety in the class, and four-star cornerback Bobby Wolfe.

Should all three of those defensive backs follow through with their commitment next year, the Aggies’ defensive back Class of 2019 would rival the one pulled in by Texas coach Tom Herman in 2018.

That would make for a strong statement of intent from Fisher indeed. If nothing else, his early traction in the Lone Star State proves that he’s already found ways to compensate for his lack of a background or track record in the state.