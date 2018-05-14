A recruiting weekend for the underdogs: Boise State, BYU land biggest recruits

Chalk one up for the underdogs. Actually, better make that two.

In a unique spring weekend where only Miami landed a four-star recruit from among the Power 5 conferences, the two highest rated recruits actually picked western colleges Boise State and BYU.

As noted by 247Sports, four star pro-style quarterback Jacob Conover, a Chandler, Ariz. star, picked BYU ahead of scholarship offers from programs in the Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC, among others. The key to Conover’s decision is his religious plans. A devout Mormon, Conover recently decided he will take a two-year mission directly after high school graduation, which will delay his entry to college until the Class of 2021.

“I’ve been praying really hard and I received the answer that I’m going on the mission so that’s 100 percent now,” Conover previously told 247 Sports. “I’ve talked with both schools (ASU and BYU) and they’re both willing to hold scholarships so I appreciate that and feel good about it.”

While ASU and BYU’s willingness to accommodate Conover’s religious beliefs may have put them in pole position, they were hardly his only options. Clearly, BYU felt like the right fit, regardless of its stature on a national stage relative to some of the largest Power 5 programs.

After a 3,077 yards, 32 touchdown junior season — offset by just two interceptions — it’s pretty clear that BYU is getting a special player, whenever he does arrive.

Meanwhile, Boise State made it two huge four-star recruits in a week, building on the recent plege of four-star quarterback Hank Bachmeier, the Broncos added four-star athlete prospect Casey Kline. The Brawley, Calif. native has been a two-way standout at Brawley High, playing both ways and starring as a linebacker and tight end. Indeed, the struggle in Boise may be simply to determine where to play the versatile big hitter and playmaker over the middle.

“After I visited for the spring game (in April), I kind of knew it was going to be the place I picked,” Kline told 247 Sports. “But I wanted to be 100 percent sure, double-checked my other options and got more anxious to commit.”

Now a fully-fledged Boise State commit, Kline can focus on his senior season … and maybe as much havoc as possible.

As for Miami, the most recent future Hurricane is Keontra Smith, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety from Chaminade-Madonna Prep as Miami coach Mark Richt continues to crush the South Florida recruiting trails, this time with a recruiting flip from Kentucky.