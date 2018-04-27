AAU basketball coach charged with raping 14-year-old

A Kentucky girls basketball coach was charged Thursday with raping one of his players.

Corvell Conley, 41, was taking a player home Tuesday when he stopped his car and had sex with the 14-year-old girl in the backseat, according to his arrest citation.

A sexual assault examination was performed on the teen and a nurse indicated the results were consistent with the girl’s statements.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Conley was coach and co-founder of Kentucky Future basketball program. He is not believed to be employed by and schools.

Conley is facing felony rape and sodomy charges. Both are punishable by up to five years in prison.