Why is Florida eighth grade girls basketball star Addison Potts committing to Missouri?

The trend in recent years has been for basketball stars to make their collegiate decisions later and later. While football prospects are identified and formally courted earlier each year (Hello, Titan Lacaden), the basketball stars have taken their collective time, waiting out the annual one-and-done merry-go-round before making their choices.
That hasn’t been as pronounced among girls basketball stars, of course, but what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and girls basketball stars are sometimes waiting nearly as long as their male counterparts before picking between their college options.
Not Addison Potts. The eighth grader at Gateway Charter High School in Fort Myers, Florida has already committed to Missouri. The reasons why are less clear.
Here is the Columbia Missourian on Potts’ recruitment and decision:
The Tigers offered Potts on Sept. 22. She and her family visited Columbia for three days in early January and were in attendance for the Tigers’ Jan. 7 win over then-No. 4 South Carolina. The Potts family, who was also at Mizzou Arena for the men’s game against Florida the day before, was blown away by the atmosphere and energy. But something else was the selling point — the people.
“That was the main factor,” Potts said. “That’s the main thing that was different about Missouri that stood out to me. That’s one of the most important things.”
The Pottses said they felt welcomed into the family of the Missouri women’s team. The eight-grader and her family got to sit down and have an open conversation with Sophie Cunningham, who committed to MU before she played a high school game, and other players. Potts thought about committing that weekend.
To be fair, consulting the likes of Sophie Cunningham was a shrewd move; she made her decision as an eighth grader and stuck with it. She’s now one of Missouri’s transcendent stars, an Honorable Mention All-American. Still, it’s a far different decision for Potts to commit to Mizzou than Cunningham; Potts is from Fort Myers, Florida. Cunningham’s home was right there in Columbia, Missouri.
Should Potts really be expected to remain loyal to a commitment she made in 2018 in 2022? At the very least, it would only be fair for Potts to end up in a situation like David Sills, the quarterback who committed to USC as a middle schooler only to end up signing with West Virginia … and becoming a wide receiver.
That’s natural. It’s not reasonable to expect a 14-year-old to be certain about what they want in their future.