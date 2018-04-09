Why is Florida eighth grade girls basketball star Addison Potts committing to Missouri?

The trend in recent years has been for basketball stars to make their collegiate decisions later and later. While football prospects are identified and formally courted earlier each year (Hello, Titan Lacaden), the basketball stars have taken their collective time, waiting out the annual one-and-done merry-go-round before making their choices.

That hasn’t been as pronounced among girls basketball stars, of course, but what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and girls basketball stars are sometimes waiting nearly as long as their male counterparts before picking between their college options.

Not Addison Potts. The eighth grader at Gateway Charter High School in Fort Myers, Florida has already committed to Missouri. The reasons why are less clear.

Here is the Columbia Missourian on Potts’ recruitment and decision: