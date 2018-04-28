adidas Gauntlet: Five-star forward Matthew Hurt hands out the post in-home visit awards

CARTERSVILLE – Ever wonder what goes on when college basketball’s most elite coaches are inside the friendly confines of high school basketball’s most elite prospects?

Well, wonder no more.

We caught up with John Marshall’s (Rochester, Minn.) Matthew Hurt, a five-star forward who recently hosted Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Minnesota, Indiana, UCLA and Memphis for in-home visits.

To gauge how the face-to-face went we had Hurt, who scored 19 points in D1 Minnesota’s 75-64 loss to Exum Elite (Utah) Saturday at the adidas Gauntlet, hand out some of the most telling, albeit random, awards based on the visits.

Here’s who took home the hardware.

And the award for Best Appetite goes to… “Kansas. They just wanted more and more. We had pasta and I guess they liked it.”

And the award for Best Presentation goes to… “Duke and Kansas. Kansas showed me how they could use me as a big guard like they did with Josh Jackson, Kelly Oubre and Andrew Wiggins. Duke talked about me playing the stretch-four and how much success that position has had with them on pick-and-pops and taking smaller guys inside. Both really stuck with me.”

And the award for best story goes to… “UNC. He told a lot of different stories about Michael Jordan and how he comes back there and is involved there. I just liked hearing about Michael Jordan a lot.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY