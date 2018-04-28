adidas Gauntlet: Five-star guard Kyree Walker pays homage to legendary group TLC

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – On or off the court, Kyree Walker has never been the type of person or player that conforms to trends and fads.

That’s why it should come as a shock to no one that while nearly every other player at the adidas Gauntlet walks into the Lakepoint Champions Center blasting every artist from Drake to J. Cole to Rich the Kid in their headphones, Walker’s pregame tunes are, well, different to say the least.

“I’m a big TLC fan, I think they’re the greatest group of all time,” said Walker, who is committed to Arizona State. “I always listen to ‘No Scrubs’ before games. That’s my thing.”

To pay homage to the supergroup on Friday night, Walker wore a long-sleeved white shirt with a picture of the group members – T-Boz, Chilli and the late Left Eye – posing on the front.

He went on to drop 17 points to lead Dream Vision (Calif.) past Basketball University 68-56.

“Most people don’t know that I’m born and raised in Atlanta and this is where they’re from too,” said Walker, who is ranked No. 6 overall in the 2020 class. “My mom loved them and that’s where I get my love for them from. I watch the TLC movie all the time too. I’m not gonna say listening to them before my games helps me play better, but, hey, it’s been working so far.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY