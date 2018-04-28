adidas Gauntlet: Jalen Green isn’t satisfied just being No. 1, he wants more

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – A few weeks ago when Jalen Green took over the top spot in the 2020 class he knew he’d have to find a new motivation after investing so much into accomplishing the goal of being top dog.

“Before I was the No. 1 player I was driven to be that,” Green said. “So coming into the spring I had to find more motivation. I want to be the best, period. Regardless of class. So my goal is to play harder than the guy trying to get in the top 100. I’m gonna outwork that guy.”

That mindset translated into 13 points, six assists and eight rebounds in EBO’s (Calif.) 82-78 win over Team Avery Bradley (Wash.) on Saturday at the adidas Gauntlet.

#1 Sophomore Jalen Green is at it again for EBO (CA) this weekend in the Adidas Gauntlet ATL! @JalenRomande pic.twitter.com/FINPIxbnb8 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) April 28, 2018

“When you’re No. 1 the only place you can go is down,” Green said. “I’m not going down.”

Green set the tone for a dominant summer during the high school season where he averaged 27.9 points per game and led the San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.) (25-7) to a Central Section Division II championship.

All season he dealt with the proverbial target, which better equipped him for what he’s facing now.

“Now that I’m in the spot I wanted I know it comes with a bigger target,” Green said. “I like that because it keeps me hungry. I want to show people every time I step on the court that I’ve got my spot for a reason; why I’m that guy. I refuse to be satisfied.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY