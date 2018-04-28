adidas Gauntlet: Kentucky commit Ashton Hagans still considering reclass despite Quade Green staying

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – Earlier this month when Ashton Hagans announced he was committing to Kentucky the question immediately turned to whether the five-star point guard would reclassify from 2019 to 2018 and join the Wildcats next season.

At that point Hagans said the scenario was a “possibility.”

Then two weeks after his commitment, Kentucky’s freshman point guard Quade Green decided to stick around Lexington for his sophomore season after contemplating transferring or entering his name in the NBA Draft.

That gives the Wildcats quite a logjam in the backcourt with Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro coming in to join Green next season.

When asked if Green’s return would impact his reclassification decision, Hagans matter-of-factly said, “Not at all.”

“I’ve watched film on Quade and I still do now and I love what he does, especially defensively,” said Hagans, who is averaging eight assists per game in two wins for Game Elite (Ga.) at the adidas Gauntlet this weekend. “He’s a dog on defense and we both pick up 94 feet so I know we’d complement each other really well.”

Hagans said he’s still 50-50 on whether he’ll actually join the 2018 class, but remains confident that he can play with the two other point guards on the roster.

“I can play with anyone; even other point guards,” said Hagans, who is ranked No. 18 in the 2019 class. “I love to pass and play with different types of players. If I decide to come to Kentucky next season it will be a great situation for everyone.”

