After accepting college job, Kentucky high school football coach backs out, returns to school

They say you can never go home again, but that may not be true if you never fully leave in the first place.

That’s the scenario that has unfolded for Pulaski County (Ky.) football coach John Hines, who accepted a position on the coaching staff at Georgetown College in March only to change his mind and return to Pulaski County.

As reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Hines returns to Pulaski County for a 24th consecutive season in 2018. He was gone as the program’s head coach for less than a month and immediately offered his apologies to anyone who was offended by his prior departure.

“That certainly wasn’t my intention,” Hines wrote in his announcement of return on Twitter. “ … I am glad to once again, be a Kentucky High School football coach. (sic)”

Hines returns with a career Pulaski Academy record of 163-116, not to mention the first and only state title in school history.

Now he’ll get another shot at a second title in 2018, an opportunity which seemed lost and gone forever just weeks ago.