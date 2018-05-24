After more struggles in national title game, Alabama lands another top kicker

USA Today Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a checkered history with elite kickers. There is plenty of past precedent, but nothing quite compares to the team’s most recent struggles of Andy Pappanastos, a Montgomery native who transferred in to Alabama after starting his career at Ole Miss. During the 2017 season, Pappanastos was just 16-of-21 on field goal attempts, then proceeded to horrendously shank two attempts in the national title game.

Nick Saban and his staff have once again expended legitimate effort and a scholarship space on a placekicker, and the hope is that this one finally provides the answer that the program needs.

On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from Will Reichard, the placekicker for Alabama powerhouse Hoover and the second-ranked placekicker in the country overall.

“I fell in love with it,” Reichard told 247 Sports. “I just knew in my heart (the winning school) is where I needed to go. I’ve had this feeling in my heart, I would say, for the past couple of weeks. I don’t really see it changing so I just kind of want to go ahead and get it locked in with the school I want to go to.”

That school is Alabama, and Reichard’s decision finally gives Saban a reason to exhale … at least until he lines up for a field goal in 2019 or beyond.

