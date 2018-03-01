After soccer coach arrested for sex trafficking, students putting on concert to raise money for victims

Darrell Smith and I write about Kennedy HIgh music students' plans to raise money for victims of sex trafficking… https://t.co/enh3jPR3U2 — diana lambert (@dianalambert) March 1, 2018

Two months after soccer coach in California’s capital city was arrested on sex trafficking charges, music students at the school are dedicating a benefit concert Thursday night to a nonprofit that helps sex crime victims.

Kennedy High (Sacramento) boys soccer coach Elan Daniel Seagraves was arrested Christmas Day on suspicion of selling underage girls for sex after a 17-year-old girl called 911 and told police she was being forced into having sex against her will and that the man responsible was waiting in a nearby vehicle. Police soon found Seagraves, 34, in the car with another teenage girl.

He was charged with pandering, false imprisonment and human trafficking, all felonies.

According to the Sacramento Bee, proceeds from Thursday night’s performance at 7 p.m. will benefit WEAVE, short for Women Escaping a Violent Environment.

“With the incident of our former soccer coach being arrested for sex trafficking, we chose WEAVE as a means of fighting back,” Chris Wong, a section leader in the marching band, told the Bee.

Kennedy senior and clarinet section leader Lucy Salazar initially proposed WEAVE as the beneficiary of the concert, per the Bee.

“We want to make a statement that we don’t want this to be happening around our students,” Salazar said. “… The event is a community thing, so we are trying to get as many people sitting in chairs and being unified.”

Salazar is a member of We for She, a campus club that spreads the word about sexual violence and trafficking. She told the Bee the arrest was “a wake-up call to know sex trafficking is an issue.”

The students hope to sell enough $5 tickets to raise $2,000 for WEAVE at the concert, which will feature performances from the school’s concert band, jazz band, choir and percussion ensemble.

The Bee reports that a court hearing for Seagraves was continued Wednesday to allow attorneys on both sides more time to review evidence obtained through search warrants. The next will be March 13.