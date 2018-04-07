After sudden passing, Phoenix high school volleyball player helped others by donating organs

Phoenix Desert Vista senior volleyball player Alex DePriest was in Kansas with her best friend over the weekend when she passed out and had to be flown to a Kansas City hospital on Saturday evening.

DePriest, 17, who was diagnosed at age 10 with Type 1 diabetes, never regained consciousness, her father said. In the end, she was put on life support before her organs were extracted to help others.

She was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning, 6:18 Arizona time.

Cary DePriest opened up about his daughter’s life and death on Friday, a day after Desert Vista’s boys volleyball team, a team on which DePriest served as a manger, played its first match since her death in honor of her.

He called his daughter active, who danced and played volleyball and “ate like a horse.”

“But she was getting thin,” he said. “There was no experience in my family or Cheryl’s (Alex’s mom) family of anybody being diabetic. She was starting to get frightfully thin. We took her to the doctor to see what the issue was. Her blood (level) was over 400.”

Cary said his daughter’s pancreas wasn’t producing enough insulin. DePriest was in the hospital for a week. She learned to check her blood levels and give herself injections during the day.

“It was a life-altering event for a 10-year-old to have to go through that,” Cary said. “It was a challenge. She became very mature at an older age because of what she went through, going through the (blood) checks, everything she had to go through, the life-sustaining she had to go to.”