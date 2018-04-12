Ala. basketball player saved by defibrillator after collapsing following pick-up game

A basketball player in Alabama collapsed on the court Monday but was saved by an on-site defibrillator.

Deverick Williams, a 16-year-old at Flomaton (Ala.) High, collapsed after playing a pick-up game at the school on Monday.

“He was standing on the side,” Flomaton coach Leroy Steele told Pensacola, Fla.’s WEAR-TV. “One of his teammates gave him water and he collapsed.”

According to what Steele told WEAR, Williams was unconscious and his heart stopped beating for several minutes. Fortunately, school nurse Nikoleda Johnson was in the gym at the time and started CPR immediately.

A 16-year-old collapsed after a basketball ball game. @FLNewsLady explains why he's alive today. https://t.co/53AIqo983V — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) April 10, 2018

“You are taught these things in school, but you don’t think about it really happening,” Johnson told WEAR. “I looked at it like he was my child and he needed help.”

Still, Johnson was unable to revive Williams. That’s when the on-site AEDs proved so crucial.

“He was unresponsive, we never got him back here,” Steele told WEAR. “We shocked him twice and were going to get another shock and that’s when he started breathing and that’s the miracle to me.”

Williams was transferred to Pensacola’s Sacred Heart Hospital, where it was discovered Williams has an enlarged heart. Williams is now at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla., for surgery.

WEAR reports that the school bought one more defibrillator Tuesday morning and plans to buy more in the future.