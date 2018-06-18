Alabama, FSU latest to offer mammoth high school freshman-to-be

Alabama and Florida State are the latest two colleges to offer a scholarship to Louisville’s Kiyaunta Goodwin before he’s played a down of high school football.

Goodwin, a 6-foot-7, 370-pound offensive lineman, tweeted on Saturday that he received the offer from Florida State, and on Sunday that he received the offer from Alabama.

The 14-year-old attended camps at both schools over the weekend, according to 247sports.com.

His trainer, former Louisville player Chris Vaughn, who operates Aspirations Fitness Institution, confirmed the offers in a text message.

Goodwin, who is headed to play high school football at Holy Cross, now has nine scholarship offers.

Kentucky, Georgia and Louisville were the first three schools to offer Goodwin, who attended middle school at Olmsted Academy North. Among his other offers are LSU, Cincinnati, and Western Kentucky.

