USA Today Sports

Alabama, FSU latest to offer mammoth high school freshman-to-be

Photo: Christopher Nee, 247Sports

Alabama, FSU latest to offer mammoth high school freshman-to-be

News

Alabama, FSU latest to offer mammoth high school freshman-to-be

Alabama and Florida State are the latest two colleges to offer a scholarship to Louisville’s Kiyaunta Goodwin before he’s played a down of high school football.

Goodwin, a 6-foot-7, 370-pound offensive lineman, tweeted on Saturday that he received the offer from Florida State, and on Sunday that he received the offer from Alabama.

The 14-year-old attended camps at both schools over the weekend, according to 247sports.com.

His trainer, former Louisville player Chris Vaughn, who operates Aspirations Fitness Institution, confirmed the offers in a text message.

Goodwin, who is headed to play high school football at Holy Cross, now has nine scholarship offers.

Kentucky, Georgia and Louisville were the first three schools to offer Goodwin, who attended middle school at Olmsted Academy North. Among his other offers are LSU, Cincinnati, and Western Kentucky.

For more, visit the Courier-Journal

, , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2JJrYzI
Alabama, FSU latest to offer mammoth high school freshman-to-be
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.