Alabama freshman QB suffers broken arm in alleged hazing assault

A high school quarterback in Alabama suffered a horrific injury when a school hazing incident led to a broken arm in the middle of the offseason.

As reported by Alabama Fox affiliate WALA, the parents of Davidson High School freshman quarterback Rodney Kim Jr. allege that their son was violently injured during a hazing activity on Friday, April 27. According to Kim’s parents, the 14-year-old was walking back to the locker room after a practice when a “team leader,” pushed him into a locker and up to 20 other teammates jumped him, landing blows by hand and foot.

Kim Jr. suffered a broken arm in the attack with police called to the scene to respond to an assault.

While the Davidson school district has remained mum on identities, it did announce that four teenagers were suspended in connection with the attack, though it remains unclear if the penalty meted out to them signals an end to all investigations into Kim Jr.’s assault.