USA Today Sports

Alabama freshman QB suffers broken arm in alleged hazing assault

Rodney Kim Jr. suffered a broken arm in a hazing incident at Davidson High in Alabama (Photo: WALA video screen shot) Photo: WALA video screen shot

Alabama freshman QB suffers broken arm in alleged hazing assault

Outside The Box

Alabama freshman QB suffers broken arm in alleged hazing assault

A high school quarterback in Alabama suffered a horrific injury when a school hazing incident led to a broken arm in the middle of the offseason.

As reported by Alabama Fox affiliate WALA, the parents of Davidson High School freshman quarterback Rodney Kim Jr. allege that their son was violently injured during a hazing activity on Friday, April 27. According to Kim’s parents, the 14-year-old was walking back to the locker room after a practice when a “team leader,” pushed him into a locker and up to 20 other teammates jumped him, landing blows by hand and foot.

Kim Jr. suffered a broken arm in the attack with police called to the scene to respond to an assault.

While the Davidson school district has remained mum on identities, it did announce that four teenagers were suspended in connection with the attack, though it remains unclear if the penalty meted out to them signals an end to all investigations into Kim Jr.’s assault.

, , , , , , Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2JPSxPB
Alabama freshman QB suffers broken arm in alleged hazing assault
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.