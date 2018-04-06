Alabama gets commitment from four-star DT Rashad Cheney, too

It’s not just Bear Bryant’s grandson who chose Wednesday to announce his intention to play his college football at Alabama. Another top recruit from a nearby state also pledged to the Crimson Tide, and he could cause new QB commit Paul Tyson plenty of headaches in future practices.

After a great talk with coach Saban I am 100% COMMITED to the University of Alabama. I would like to thank all Universities who gave me an opportunity to get a free education and chase my dreams.I feel as if this is the best decision for me #ROLLTIDE #LongLiveJimmy💔👼🏾 pic.twitter.com/obYWptbaa6 — Rashad Cheney Jr (@Rashad40_) April 5, 2018

Rashad Cheney is a four-star defensive tackle for Cedar Grove (Ga.), where his performances earned him scholarship offers from the likes of Penn State, Tennessee, home state Georgia and other powers from across the country. Why were those schools so eager to get him on board?

Primarily because of plays like this:

Cheney was won over when he visited Tuscaloosa on an official visit, with coach Nick Saban’s direct intervention clearly playing a major role in his decision.

“I was planning to commit to Alabama after that visit last Friday,” Cheney told 247Sports. “Everything was great, I had a nice talk with Coach (Nick) Saban. He was telling me don’t believe everything that outsiders say because he played like fifteen freshmen in that championship game. He said I’m going to have fun. I talked to the players, they said I’m going to have fun. Then Coach Saban was talking about his vision and how he’s going to push me. I can trust Coach Saban in that he’s going to turn me into a better person on and off the field.”

As for all the time before he can sign at the onset of the Early Signing Period next December? Cheney assures everyone taht he’s not going to provide any additional drama following an earlier decommitment from Georgia.

“After this, I’m done visiting schools,” he told 247Sports. “I’m going to focus on my season and focus on becoming a better player so I can be ready for that next level.”