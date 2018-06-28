Alabama lands commitment from 4-star D.C. RB Keilan Robinson

It didn’t take long for Keilan Robinson to decide his future belongs in Tuscaloosa. Approximately three weeks, in fact.

After attending Alabama’s camp at the start of June, the four-star St. John’s College running back has committed to the Crimson Tide. He’s the first running back to join Alabama’s Class of 2019.

Robinson announced his commitment with a custom video which was released on Twitter. After a long highlight montage, Robinson was shown walking off a field, the screen flashed “Next Stop” and Nick Saban and his Alabama team were seen entering a stadium.

Robinson also seriously considered Florida State, Georgia and “hometown” Maryland, but after Alabama extended a scholarship offer in February his decision was likely always leaning toward Tuscaloosa.

It’s clear that Alabama’s competitive heritage played a role in drawing Robinson.

What does Keilan Robinson's (@krobb__) commitment mean for the Crimson Tide? We break the commitment, the player and the numbers- https://t.co/42hSZVneF9 @bamainsider #RollTide pic.twitter.com/D18T4M1qfE — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) June 27, 2018

“It means a lot,” Robinson told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn of his Alabama offer earlier in 2018. “I always knew that I am one of the best players in the country, and to have the best college football team in the country offer me a chance to play for their team only proves that.”

“I know that Bama wins and brings the best out of their players. They expect nothing but championship effort.”

While Robinson’s commitment is a coup in its own right, it could be the key to unlocking even more key members of the powerful St. John’s program. As noted by 247 Sports, Robinson’s teammates 2020 five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman and 2020 four-star cornerback Luke Hill were both extended offers earlier in June.

Whether they follow Robinson in the near or elongated future remains to be seen. Having Robinson pave the way from D.C. to Alabama can’t hurt though. That’s for sure.