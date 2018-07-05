Alabama, Penn State land 4-star recruits on 4th of July

The fireworks probably looked just a little bit brighter in Tuscaloosa and State College on Wednesday night after Alabama and Penn State both added four-star recruits to their football Class of 2019.

The Crimson Tide were first to land a breakthrough, with four-star West Jones (Miss.) defensive end Byron Young committing to Alabama just after midnight.

If that seems like a gimmick, it apparently wasn’t an intentional one. While Young was high on Alabama’s list, and the Crimson Tide similarly high on his list of 11 scholarship offers — he named them his leader in May — the 6-foot-4, 279-pound star pulled the plug on his recruitment late Tuesday night because we finally came to the conclusion that Alabama was the right place for him.

Incredibly, Young is already the sixth defensive line commit in Alabama’s forthcoming class, with potential for more.

While Alabama added 50 tackles and 14 sacks of production just after midnight, it took Penn State a few more hours to add explosive four-star wide receiver John Dunmore from Florida. Needless to say, the commitment was worth the (slightly longer) wait for Penn State fans.

A 6-foot-2 speedster from Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Dunmore chose the Nittany Lions among a whopping 33 scholarship offers. According to 247 Sports, Dunmore has been aggressively recruited by new Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, who arrived in Happy Valley after coaching at Florida and West Virginia.

Seider spent just a season with the Gators, but Dunmore committed to Florida during that period before de-committing during the coaching change in Gainesville. When Seider landed in Happy Valley, Dunmore was one of the first Florida players he extended an offer to.

And now, Dunmore could prove to be a critical commit for Penn State’s Class of 2019. He’s the first wide receiver pledge that the team has received, and has all the traits of a potential game breaker.

We’ll see if that comes to pass. If nothing else, Dunmore and Young can rest easy knowing they provided some recruiting fireworks on the 4th of July.