Alabama strikes again, lands commitment from 4-star DT DJ Dale

Another day, another big-time addition to Alabama’s Class of 2019.

Just a day after landing the pledge of Grayson (Ga.) four-star defensive end Kevin Harris, the Crimson Tide added one of his potential future linemates in Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) defensive tackle DJ Dale.

Standing 6-foot-2, 323 pound, Dale is a bruising interior force who could be a difference maker in Tuscaloosa. He eventually chose Alabama ahead of Clemson thanks to the vibe he got at the school’s spring game and promptly shut down his recruiting, writing off any future visits.

“I chose Alabama because of the relationships I have with all the coaches,” Dale told Rivals.com. “I feel like I will be well taken care of there. I can really see myself playing for them and I wanted to go to a place where I can win and have fun doing it.

“I just felt in my gut that Alabama is the right place for me.”

Dale is the ninth player in the Class of 2019 to come to that exact conclusion. He announced his commitment via a video posted on 247 Sports Wednesday, adding a layer of flash to his typical style.

Now he’ll be hoping that everyone and everything continues to go Alabama’s way in the Class of 2019. He’s certainly done enough by now to have everyone give him the benefit of the doubt as he prepares for a future in Tuscaloosa.