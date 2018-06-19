Alex Smith's new Redskins QB coach is a former HS rival

If anyone needed proof of Alex Smith’s staying power, just consider this: The man who now serves as his position coach in Washington was once a high school rival in the San Diego area … and is a year his junior.

As reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Washington Redskins passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell grew up as one of Smith’s biggest rivals. Both were in the San Diego area, with O’Connell starring at La Costa Canyon and Smith the perpetual phenom at Helix High in La Mesa (also the alma mater of Reggie Bush). Smith was a member of the Class of 2002, while O’Connell graduated in 2003.

That both would link up again in the professional ranks isn’t too shocking. That they would do so as coach and star quarterback is. While both were on NFL rosters, O’Connell was a relatively short-lived NFL backup before transitioning to become a quarterbacks coach. Smith has been an NFL starter since his first year in San Francisco.