Youth gymnastics coach arrested for possession of child porn

LAKELAND, Fla. – A gymnastics coach has been arrested after admitting to years of downloading child pornography, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alexander Katchalov, 21, worked at Elite World Gymnastics Training Complex, a facility his parents own, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

Katchalov worked there as a coach, training children from the ages of 3 to 15.

The sheriff said deputies received a tip that Katchalov was dealing in and downloading child pornography. He said when deputies served a search warrant at the training center Tuesday, Katchalov confessed, admitting he had been downloading child porn since 2011.

Katchalov told deputies he had a problem but believed it was under control.

“It’s obvious to me he couldn’t control his problem,” Judd told reporters during a Tuesday evening press conference in front of the gymnastics facility.

Judd said investigators have determined he even posed as a child online to get other children to send him photos.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s really sickening if you saw some of the things my detectives have to see while they’re investigating,” Judd said.

Katchalov has been charged with 22 child pornography charges. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Judd said Katchalov told deputies he had not abused any children and only downloaded child porn. The sheriff, however, said he is concerned there could be victims, and is asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

“We know those that download and engage in child porn … have a proclivity to or are subject to abusing children,” Judd said.

“There’s absolutely no evidence Alexander has done that at this time… but we want to make sure we don’t miss anything at all.”

According to the USA Gymnastics page, Katchalov competed at the national and international levels from 2013 to 2015 in trampoline and tumbling.