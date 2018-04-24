Alief Elsik wins first state title, locks up top spot in final Super 25 boys winter soccer rankings

Alief Elsik (Houston) won its first state championship over the weekend and will finish the season atop the Super 25 winter boys soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

Elsik defeated San Antonio Reagan, which enters the rankings at No. 4, in the Texas 6A state title game.

St. Ignatius (San Francisco) moved up a spot to No. 2, and Plant City (Fla.) finishes at No. 3. Reagan and Folsom (Calif.) round out the top five.

The only other newcomers to the rankings are Coppell (Texas) at No. 9, and American Heritage (Delray Beach, Fla.), which finished in a tie for 10th.