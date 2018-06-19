All-American Games enlists Fenway Sports Management to find new naming rights partner for All-American Bowl

Boston-based marketing firm Fenway Sports Management announced Monday that it has established a partnership agreement with All-American Games that grants them exclusive sponsorship sales rights to the Games’ portfolio of properties, including the formerly-named U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Since 2000, the All-American Games has presented the All-American Bowl, which features the nation’s 100 best senior high school football players. Under the agreement, All-American Games and Fenway Sports Management “will work together to identify potential partners, conduct outreach and develop a strategic alliance with one national corporation”, according to a press release from FSM. In addition to naming rights, the program sponsor will also have visibility throughout the 200-stop All-American Bowl Selection Tour.

Fenway Sports Management has an extensive portfolio that includes the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, LeBron James and Roush Fenway Racing. The All-American Bowl is broadcast annually on NBC and is one of the nation’s most-watched high school sporting events each year. The 2019 game will be played on January 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. EST at the Alamodome in San Antonio.