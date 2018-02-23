All 30 MLB teams wear Stoneman Douglas caps for Spring Training openers

Friday marked the first official games of Spring Training for all Major League Baseball teams, and officials on Park Avenue used the opportunity to help its teams send a statement of support for victims and survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Major League Baseball officials decided that all teams would wearing Stoneman Douglas hats during their Spring Training openers. Players from teams in both the Grapefruit League in Florida and Cactus League in Arizona donned black caps with an interlocking “SD” logo in honor of the school, as you can see below.

All 30 teams will have players sign the Stoneman Douglas caps after they have been worn in the games, with the signed hats then auctioned off to raise funds for the Broward Education Foundation, which will benefit the official Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund.

#Tigers, other MLB teams wearing hats TODAY to pay tribute to the fallen at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Here's Miguel Cabrera prior to today's game against the #Yankees. pic.twitter.com/FbCErieyNd — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) February 23, 2018

Pirates Josh Bell wears a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hat before taking on the Rays in the first spring training game of the season Friday. All major league teams are wearing the hats during pregame to honor the #ParklandSchoolShooting victims. pic.twitter.com/5MbtqxJ4PA — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) February 23, 2018

reds wearing stoneman douglas hats pic.twitter.com/ieN6wDwvMN — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) February 23, 2018

Wilmer Font threw two perfect innings with 2 Ks. Font and all players are wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hats today. pic.twitter.com/LwBauu7NTo — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) February 23, 2018

#Yankees honor Stoneman Douglas victims: Moment of silence, players wearing SD hats. pic.twitter.com/W2f6XvPIPc — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 23, 2018

Today we join MLB as we wear the hats of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to honor the victims and support the survivors. #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/ECLdd5taY2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 23, 2018

Brandon Moss with the Stoneman Douglas hats all players are wearing for the spring openers: pic.twitter.com/J6f9R6swJ7 — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 23, 2018

.@ac13alex wearing the Stoneman Douglas hat honoring the victims – @RedSox will wear the hats during their first game today against the @Twins #SpringTraining #redsox pic.twitter.com/6esAJlPags — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 23, 2018

Today we wear Stoneman Douglas high school hats out of respect and remembrance of the students that lost their lives. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/PBuZaGvcVX — Jordan Romano (@Gordondemand) February 23, 2018

Nationals wearing Stoneman Douglas hats for their spring openers. pic.twitter.com/TjdEnl2Xy0 — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) February 23, 2018

PHOTOS: Major League Baseball stars wear Stoneman Douglas hats at spring training. https://t.co/9sZGAdvV4M pic.twitter.com/la7YqHf3zZ — Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) February 23, 2018

Rick Renteria on wearing the Stoneman Douglas hats today: "Tremendous gesture by major league baseball to allow us to wear these." Says "hearts and prayers" are with the friends and families of the victims. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3pHOMqNeAC — Kevin Powell (@kpowell720) February 23, 2018

Meanwhile, members of the Eagles’ baseball and softball teams visited the Spring Training homes of the Marlins and World Series champion Astros to meet with managers, owners and players.

Interestingly, Astros Manager A.J. Hinch did not wear the hat throughout all his time at the team facility Friday, instead speaking about wearing the hats while still donning an Astros batting practice lid before switching them out before Houston’s first game, where the Astros also had Stoneman Douglas senior Angelique Menese sign the National Anthem.

We're proud to have senior Angelique Menese from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School here to sing today's National Anthem. #DouglasStrong pic.twitter.com/Z3PdEU6J3M — Houston Astros (@astros) February 23, 2018

The idea for the Stoneman Douglas caps came from the Marlins, who asked MLB for permission to wear the hats to honor the school, which is less than an hour from their home stadium. Baseball officials obliged, and soon other teams got wind of the fundraising idea and agreed to join in as well.

The result was a powerful image from across baseball just more than a week after one of America’s most tragic mass shootings. It was a small respite from the tragedy that has struck the Florida town, but perhaps brought a smile regardless.