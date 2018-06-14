ALL-USA Baseball First Team: Anthony Seigler, Cartersville

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball First Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: J.T. Ginn, Brandon

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Chapman, Calallen

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Anthony Seigler

Position: C-BHP

School: Cartersville, Ga.

Height/Weight: 6-0/190

Bats/throws: Switch/Switch

Key stats: Led team to 4A state championship series, hitting .421 with 34 RBI and 52 runs scored. Ambidextrous pitcher was 3-1 on the mound with a 0.57 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.

College/pro: Florida signee/Drafted No. 23 by the New York Yankees

Greatest player I’ve taken a selfie with: Matt Liberatore. I think it was at Perfect Game or USA Baseball.

Breaking in a new glove: Sometimes I heat mine up in the oven and then immediately start throwing with it. I also hit it with a mallet.

My most influential man in baseball: My pops. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.

My talent on America’s Got Talent: I could probably dance.

Favorite walk-up songs: Your Love by The Outfield and Still Dre by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

First car I drove and dream car: The first car I drove was a GMC Sierra Truck. My dream car is a Corvette.

Teacher of influence: My English teacher, Dr. (Kim) Foster. She is always real with us and is teaching us life lessons in class. She helps us if we ever have a problem. She’s always there for us and she knows how our moms work.

My biggest pet peeve: I don’t have a pet peeve. I’m really chill. I worry about my own stuff.

My second-best sport is: It has to be football. I was a wide receiver and starting safety on defense in middle school.

Most memorable home run hit: Against Marist, I hit one to tie it up and I pimped it hard. My coach didn’t like that.

Most memorable home run delivered: I gave up one against Logan Cerny of Parkview (Lawrenceville). He hit a bomb when I was throwing lefty and I threw a change-up. I didn’t even watch it go. I just called for the ball back.