ALL-USA Baseball First Team: Carter Stewart, Eau Gallie

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball First Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: J.T. Ginn, Brandon

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Chapman, Calallen

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Carter Stewart

Position: RHP-DH

School: Eau Gallie (Melbourne, Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-6/200

Bats/throws: Right/Right

Key stats: Had a 6-4 record with a 0.91 ERA and 128 strikeouts and 18 walks in 61.2 innings. Hit .313 with 22 RBI and seven homers. Was also an all-conference golfer.

College/pro: Mississippi State signee/Drafted No. 8 by the Atlanta Braves

Greatest player I’ve taken a selfie with: Jose Altuve, when I went to a game at Tropicana Field.

Breaking in a new glove: I just keep using it until it conforms well. I’ll use my old glove until I feel the new one is ready for a game.

My most influential man in baseball: In my opinion, there isn’t one person in baseball. Everybody who plays the game has their own influence on the game and has their own ideas for the game.

My talent on America’s Got Talent: I really don’t have any special talent. I can do some golf trick shots because I’ve done a few of those in my life.

Favorite walk-up and walk-up song: 18 by Travis Scott

Favorite batting order spot: I really like hitting third.

First car driven and dream car: An ’02 GMC Sierra, the truck I have now. It has 30,000 miles on it. My dream car would be a Tesla. I really enjoy those. One of the guys I play golf with let me drive his and I loved it.

Smartest thing I’ve done lately: Finishing high school.

Dumbest thing I’ve done lately: Not showing up for my math exam.

Teacher of influence: My high school coach (Bob Collins) was also a teacher. He had a big impact on me. He was there for me and gave advice when it was necessary.

My biggest pet peeve: Being too serious about everything. I know plenty of people who are way too serious and don’t take the time to relax and enjoy life.

My second-best sport is: Golf.

Most memorable home run hit: My junior year in the district finals, we were playing Merritt Island and I hit a two-run homer after an hour and a half rain delay and we wound up winning 3-2.

Most memorable home run delivered: The last game I pitched this year I gave up a two-run home run (to Thomas Berry) that went out by a foot and we wound up losing 4-1.