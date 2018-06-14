ALL-USA Baseball First Team: Cory Acton, American Heritage

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball First Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: J.T. Ginn, Brandon
COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Chapman, Calallen
MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team
PLAYER PROFILE:
Name: Cory Acton
Position: INF
School: American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Height/Weight: 6-1/180
Bats/throws: Left/Right
Key stats: Hit .443 with 40 RBI and nine homers and 37 runs in 88 at-bats.
College/pro: Florida signee/Drafted No. 1,155 by the Detroit Tigers
Greatest player I’ve taken a selfie with: Jose Fernandez
Breaking in a new glove: Usually, I just use it until it breaks in.
My most influential man in baseball: My dad, who has been with me, every step of the way. I don’t know where I would be without him.
My talent on America’s Got Talent: I would dance.
Favorite walk-up song: No Promises by Demi Lovado.
Favorite batting order spot: Second.
First car driven and dream car: The first car I ever drove was my parent’s Mercedes. It was new. My dream car would be a Lamborghini Aventador.
Smartest thing I’ve done lately: Since the season ended, I’ve slowed down with baseball and started to work out to get my weight back up.
Teacher of influence: Ms. (Audrey) Spicer, my economics teacher. We think the same and believe the same things.
My biggest pet peeve: I hate being late.
My second-best sport is: Football. I’m a pretty good quarterback in PE.
Most memorable home run hit: Against Archbishop McCarthy last year (in the 6A-15 championship). I hit a change-up that went out in a line drive.
The last time I tried to pitch: I’ve only thrown four innings in my high school career. I gave up a dinger my sophomore year.