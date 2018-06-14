ALL-USA Baseball First Team: Cory Acton, American Heritage

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball First Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: J.T. Ginn, Brandon

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Chapman, Calallen

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Cory Acton

Position: INF

School: American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-1/180

Bats/throws: Left/Right

Key stats: Hit .443 with 40 RBI and nine homers and 37 runs in 88 at-bats.

College/pro: Florida signee/Drafted No. 1,155 by the Detroit Tigers

Greatest player I’ve taken a selfie with: Jose Fernandez

Breaking in a new glove: Usually, I just use it until it breaks in.

My most influential man in baseball: My dad, who has been with me, every step of the way. I don’t know where I would be without him.

My talent on America’s Got Talent: I would dance.

Favorite walk-up song: No Promises by Demi Lovado.

Favorite batting order spot: Second.

First car driven and dream car: The first car I ever drove was my parent’s Mercedes. It was new. My dream car would be a Lamborghini Aventador.

Smartest thing I’ve done lately: Since the season ended, I’ve slowed down with baseball and started to work out to get my weight back up.

Teacher of influence: Ms. (Audrey) Spicer, my economics teacher. We think the same and believe the same things.

My biggest pet peeve: I hate being late.

My second-best sport is: Football. I’m a pretty good quarterback in PE.

Most memorable home run hit: Against Archbishop McCarthy last year (in the 6A-15 championship). I hit a change-up that went out in a line drive.

The last time I tried to pitch: I’ve only thrown four innings in my high school career. I gave up a dinger my sophomore year.