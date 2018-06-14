ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year: J.T. Ginn, Brandon

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball First Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Chapman, Calallen

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: J.T. Ginn

Position: RHP-INF

School: Brandon, Miss.

Height/Weight: 6-1/210

Bats/throws: Right/Right

Key stats: Was 5-1 with a 0.36 ERA with 78 strikeouts and nine walks and a no-hitter in 39.1 innings. Hit .419 with 27 RBI and nine homers in 74 at-bats.

College/pro: Mississippi State signee/Drafted 30th by Los Angeles Dodgers

Greatest player I’ve taken a selfie with: I think I got some pictures with Roy Oswalt.

Breaking in a new glove: I just play catch with it. A lot of people have their own little way. I let it mold to itself. I like my infield glove kind of flat.

My talent on America’s Got Talent: I could sing a little.

Favorite walk-up song: I liked Your Love by The Outfield.

First car and dream car: I still drive my dad’s old Ford (a 2003 Ford 150 truck). The dream car would be a Ferrari.

Smartest thing I’ve done lately: I graduated this week.

Dumbest thing I’ve done lately: I went fishing and fell out of the boat.

Teacher of influence: I like all my teachers. Mrs. (Shannon) Ferguson, by biology teacher, was pretty awesome. We get along really well she encouraged me throughout the year. She’s a big sports fan and her son played on our high school team.

My biggest pet peeve: I don’t get mad at much. I would say lying. I hate when people lie.

My second-best sport is: It has to be football. I played up until 10th grade.

Memorable home run hit: I had game this year game against Hillcrest where I had three home runs. I hit a two-run homer, a three-run homer and a grand slam.

Memorable home run delivered: The only one I ever gave up was this year, in our first outing against Clinton. I don’t remember the kid’s name (Walker Burchfield), but it was a fastball that he hit pretty good.