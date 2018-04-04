ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: Cam Reddish, Westtown School

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Cam Reddish

School: Westtown School (Westchester, Pa.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-7

Details: Duke signee averaged 26.6 points and 5.6 rebounds a game. Averaged 22.6 points a game during the NIKE EYBL circuit last summer.

Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo.

My worst sport: Hockey or skateboarding

Making sacrifices: Just the amount of travel they had to make for me. They were there for everything and spent a lot of money on traveling.

Unique name: My uncle Vick who passed away a few years back named me when I was younger.

Most difficult dunk attempted: A 360 windmill

Most difficult dunk made: I made one going between the legs when I was at school, messing around.

Secret entertainer crushes: (Actress) Brittney Elena.

Bigger surprise Eagles winning the Super Bowl or Duke’s recruiting class: The Eagles winning the super bowl. My dad is a big Cowboys fan. I’m an Eagles fan, but I am a bigger Sixers fan.

Hoop start: My dad played basketball in college and while I was growing up he was playing in 48 and over leagues in Philly.

School daze: A lot of bad memories from school, but I will probably remember my graduation.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Donna) Roth for kindergarten at Whitehall Elementary (in Eagleville, Pa.). She had the biggest impact on me. I always enjoyed the class and was happy to be there.

RELATED: Where are they now? Last 10 ALL-USA Players of the Year

PRESEASON: Meet the ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team