ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: Cam Reddish, Westtown School

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy
MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
PLAYER PROFILE:
Name: Cam Reddish
School: Westtown School (Westchester, Pa.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-7
Details: Duke signee averaged 26.6 points and 5.6 rebounds a game. Averaged 22.6 points a game during the NIKE EYBL circuit last summer.
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo.
My worst sport: Hockey or skateboarding
Making sacrifices: Just the amount of travel they had to make for me. They were there for everything and spent a lot of money on traveling.
Unique name: My uncle Vick who passed away a few years back named me when I was younger.
Most difficult dunk attempted: A 360 windmill
Most difficult dunk made: I made one going between the legs when I was at school, messing around.
Secret entertainer crushes: (Actress) Brittney Elena.
Bigger surprise Eagles winning the Super Bowl or Duke’s recruiting class: The Eagles winning the super bowl. My dad is a big Cowboys fan. I’m an Eagles fan, but I am a bigger Sixers fan.
Hoop start: My dad played basketball in college and while I was growing up he was playing in 48 and over leagues in Philly.
School daze: A lot of bad memories from school, but I will probably remember my graduation.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Donna) Roth for kindergarten at Whitehall Elementary (in Eagleville, Pa.). She had the biggest impact on me. I always enjoyed the class and was happy to be there.
