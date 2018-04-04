ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: Tre Jones, Apple Valley

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Tre Jones

School: Apple Valley (Minn.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-2

College: Duke

Details: Duke signee led team to state title in 2017. This season, he averaged 22.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists through 26 games. He is the younger brother of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones. His father, and his oldest brother, Jadee, also played college basketball.

Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo and cinnamon rolls

My worst sport: Hockey. I’ve skated one time.

Making sacrifices: We missed out on a lot of family vacations because of basketball. We have a very close family and that means missing out on hanging out together. But there’s a reason I’m missing out. Ever since I was a young kid, I’ve had this dream and I’m just chasing the dream.

Two things I’m better at than Tyus: My defense is one and the other one is my athleticism.

Unique name: I think I’m Tre just because I’m the third child.

School daze: I was really involved with our student section. I’m good friends with guys on the football team, so it was great being able to support those guys.

Staying at Apple Valley: It worked for my brother. He was able to get used to the pace of college. My whole family is here.

Most difficult dunk attempt: A between the legs off a lob.

Most difficult made dunk: A windmill.

Smartest player in the NBA: LeBron James.

Secret entertainer crushes: Zendaya.

Funniest Duke commit: Cam or R.J.

On building Duke’s recruiting class: When Coach K met me, he told me the guys he was recruiting. I had already been talking to Cam, so then me and Cam started talking to R.J. and Zion and we were able to build a good relationship.

