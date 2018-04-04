ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: Vernon Carey Jr., University School

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Vernon Carey Jr.

School: University School, Fort Lauderdale

Position: Forward

Height: 6-10

Year: Junior

College: Uncommitted

Details: Undeclared junior, the son of a former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman who was an ALL-USA football player at Miami Northwestern (Miami). Led University to a 36-2 record and a 5A state title, averaging 26.1 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Favorite food: Baked ziti.

My worst sport: Probably golf. My dad hosts a tournament for his foundation, so I’ve played that, but I’m not really good.

Making sacrifices: My parents gave up on their time at home to help me get better.

Odds of you wearing a bow tie to NBA draft: Probably likely.

Most difficult dunk attempted: A 360 Eastbay.

Most difficult dunk made: 360 windmill.

School daze: I made National Honor Society this year and last year.

Secret entertainer crush: Rhianna.

Hoop start: My dad and mom got me into (organized basketball), I think, in third grade.

Favorite class: Chemistry. I like the lab experiments that we do.

Needs improvement: My rebounding and defense.

RELATED: Where are they now? Last 10 ALL-USA Players of the Year

PRESEASON: Meet the ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team