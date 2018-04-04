ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: Vernon Carey Jr., University School

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy
FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
PLAYER PROFILE:
Name: Vernon Carey Jr.
School: University School, Fort Lauderdale
Position: Forward
Height: 6-10
Year: Junior
College: Uncommitted
Details: Undeclared junior, the son of a former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman who was an ALL-USA football player at Miami Northwestern (Miami). Led University to a 36-2 record and a 5A state title, averaging 26.1 points and 10.4 rebounds.
Favorite food: Baked ziti.
My worst sport: Probably golf. My dad hosts a tournament for his foundation, so I’ve played that, but I’m not really good.
Making sacrifices: My parents gave up on their time at home to help me get better.
Odds of you wearing a bow tie to NBA draft: Probably likely.
Most difficult dunk attempted: A 360 Eastbay.
Most difficult dunk made: 360 windmill.
School daze: I made National Honor Society this year and last year.
Secret entertainer crush: Rhianna.
Hoop start: My dad and mom got me into (organized basketball), I think, in third grade.
Favorite class: Chemistry. I like the lab experiments that we do.
Needs improvement: My rebounding and defense.
