ALL-USA Boys Basketball Player of the Year: R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Name: R.J. Barrett

School: Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Position: Guard

Height: 6-7

College: Duke

Details: From Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Duke signee led the Eagles to a 35-0 record and a title at the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals while averaging 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals a game. In July, he led Team Canada to a championship in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

Favorite food: I like hamburgers and bacon cheeseburgers, plus chicken alfredo pasta.

Coolest Mississauga landmark: Square One Mall. It’s ten minutes from my house. People here don’t know much about Canada but (Mississauga) is a pretty cool place to be.

My worst sport: Lacrosse. Being from Canada, I tried it a little.

Making sacrifices: My parents got up early in the morning to drive me to workouts and they drove me across the country, 13 or 14 hours, for basketball. The only games my dad missed lately is when we went to Egypt.

School daze: Last year, our team went on this trip — it was a team-building experience, like Outward Bound, climbing through the trees and cool stuff like that.

Most difficult dunk attempted: A 360 between the legs.

Most difficult dunk made: I’ve jumped from the free throw line a few times.

Smartest player in the NBA: LeBron James or Chris Paul. LeBron because of his vision and when Chris Paul went to the Rockets, they won 17 in a row.

Should senior basketball recruits be allowed to have agents, like baseball players do? I don’t know about high school, but in college yes. The school is already making money off you.

Secret entertainer crush: Zendaya.

Most amusing Duke signee: All the guys are funny in their own way, but definitely Cam (Reddish). He’s just goofy and outgoing.

Favorite class: Introduction to philosophy: We were able to discuss matters that are going on around the world and how you can change things.

RELATED: Where are they now? Last 10 ALL-USA Players of the Year

PRESEASON: Meet the ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team