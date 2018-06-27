ALL-USA Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Carter Clemmensen, Brophy Prep

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams were selected by TopDrawerSoccer.com based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Vincenzo Cox, Alief Elsik

PLAYER PROFILE:

Carter Clemmensen

School: Brophy Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

College: UC Santa Barbara

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Carter Clemmensen stands out on the soccer field – and that’s before he’s touched the ball.

With his size, athleticism and skill, the Brophy Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) senior torched opponents’ defenses, scoring 39 goals with 13 assists while playing against what was among the most demanding high school schedules in the country. Clemmensen, who has signed with UC Santa Barbara, is the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year.

“It’s a great feeling because of the hard work that it took to get to this point. I don’t feel it’s a validation for Arizona soccer as a whole, but it should be a validation to Brophy’s soccer program and the college/pro players they have produced over the years,” Clemmensen said. “It was on my mind and something I wanted to accomplish but my main goal was to have great team success because of the great bond I had with my teammates.”

Clemmensen led Brophy Prep to a 21-1-2 season and the team held the TopDrawerSoccer national No. 1 ranking until a state final loss. Brophy won the Arizona Showcase, which featured elite programs from California and Arizona. A week later, Brophy traveled to Texas and won the North Texas Elite Showcase, beating three nationally ranked teams. He scored nine goals and converted a shootout penalty kick between the two events.

“He’s one of the most dangerous goalscorers in Arizona in a long time,” Brophy coach Paul Allen said. “Give him a chance around the goal and he’s going to punish defenders.”

Clemmensen, who was the TopDrawerSoccer Class of 2018 No. 9 prospect in the Rocky Mountain/Southwest Region, finished his high school career with 114 goals.

“He’s a physical force for anyone to deal with,” said Chad Rakestraw, the coach at Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) who organizes the NTES and commentates national high school matches from the Lotto Sport Western Showcase in California. “With his pace, he has the ability to beat people on the dribble — and he’s on a different level, especially at the high school level. He’s such a dynamic player, he’s someone every (opponent) had to worry about.”

He also won the Gatorade State Player of the Year and azcentral Sports Awards Player of the Year in 2018.

