ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year: Al Leslie, Saline

Al Leslie of Saline (Mich.) has been named the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year.

The ALL-USA teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, founder, Track and Field Writers of America with boys selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette

EVENTS: Sprints | Hurdles and Decathlon | Distances | Throws | Jumps

MORE: Second Team

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Name: Al Leslie

School: Saline (Mich.)

Saline won its eighth straight SED Red Conference championship this season and also eighth consecutive regional title. The Hornets placed third at the Michigan State DI championships.

Leslie has coached track for 17 years, the last 12 at Saline

At the New Balance Nationals this month, Saline won the boys 800 and 1,600 medley relays – the latter with the fastest high school time of the year, 3:25.05. The 1:30.94 time in the shorter race ranks No. 2 for 2018.

State pole vault silver medalist Eric Harris ranks among the USA’s top 20 at 16-6 1/2 and was also a sprinter on the Saline relay teams — which were keyed by 400 meter specialist Christopher Chuparkoff and miler Anthony DeKraker, both state medalists.