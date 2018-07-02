ALL-USA Boys Track and Field: Hurdles and Decathlon

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Al Leslie, Saline

EVENTS: Sprints | Distances | Throws | Jumps

MORE: Second Team

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Here are the First Team athletes selected in the hurdles (110, 300 and 400 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat ALL-USA performer.

Tre’Bien Gilbert had the season’s fastest 110 hurdles time, 13.53, and was the Texas 6A champ in both hurdle races.

Virginia state 110 hurdles champion Kurt Powdar closed the season by winning the New Balance Nationals in 13.59.

Marion Humphrey was the Alabama state 300 hurdles champion and had five races faster than 37.00.

Thomas Burns repeated on the All-USA team but failed to improve on the No. 2 all-time 300 hurdles time of 35.25 he set in 2017. He still topped the 2018 season list and won the top match of the season at the Great Southwest Classic — ahead of Humphrey and Gilbert. (Burns college choice: Miami.)

Ayden Owens won both titles in both hurdles at the Pennsylvania state championships and captured the 110 hurdles at the Brooks PR post-season meet. (College: Southern California.)

Kyle Garland won the USATF Jr. decathlon title with the No. 5 all-time high school performance.

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Team