ALL-USA Boys Track and Field: Middle and Long Distances

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Al Leslie, Saline

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Here are the First Team athletes selected in the sprints (100 and 200 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat ALL-USA performer.

Cameron Ponder ran the season’s fastest high school mile, 4:04.24, to win the Music City Distance Carnival this month. (College choice: Furman.)

Dustin Horter won the Brooks PR mile in a quick 4:04.68. (College: Indiana.)

James Mwaura paced 2-milers at 8:48.76 (winning the Brooks PR) and the 5K at 14:00.52. (College: Gonzaga.)

New Jersey champ Luis Peralta won the New Balance Nationals 800 in 1:49.10, best half mile in 2018 by an athlete competing for his high school.

Cole Sprout set sophomore class national records at both 3000 meters (8:13.85) and 2 miles (8:49.46).

