ALL-USA Boys Track and Field: Second Team

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Al Leslie, Saline

EVENTS: Sprints | Hurdles and Decathlon | Distances | Throws | Jumps

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Here are the Second Team athletes. Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat ALL-USA performer.

