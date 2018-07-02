ALL-USA Boys Track and Field: Sprints

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Al Leslie, Saline

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Here are the First Team athletes selected in the sprints (100 and 200 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat ALL-USA performer.

Noteworthy: After setting a world youth (under age 18) 100 meter record of 10.15 as a junior in 2017, Anthony Schwartz has continued to lead high school sprinters this season. He won the USATF Junior century crown to head USA entries for the World Junior “Under 20” Championships July 10-15 in Tampere, Finland. He is headed to Aubrun for track and football.

Austin Kratz was the top high school finisher (second overall) in the USATF Junior 200 and earlier won both the 100 and 200 at the Arcadia National Invitational.

Wisconsin state champion Kenneth Bednarek led 200 meter runners this season with a best of 20.43.

Jamal Walton, who had the season’s fastest 400 meters, 45.42. He competes internationally for the Cayman Islands. (College choice: Texas A&M.)

Sean Burrell won Louisiana state titles in both the 200 and 400 and captured 1-lap titles at the Great Southwest and Brooks PR post-season national invitationals.

