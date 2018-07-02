ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Team: Throws

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Al Leslie, Saline

EVENTS: Sprints | Hurdles and Decathlon | Distances | Jumps

MORE: Second Team

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Here are the athletes selected in the throws (shot put, discus, hammer and javelin). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat All-USA performer.

TRACKINGS:

Illinois state pole vault champion Zachary Bradford won the USATF Jr. National title and is the No. 8 all-time high school performer at 18-2 1/2. He’ll lead the USA team against high school record holder “Mondo” Duplantis (who competes for Sweden) at the World Junior championships in Tampere, Finland, July 10-15.

Missouri state champ K.C. Lightfoot is the No. 2 all-time high school vaulter at 18-5. He won the Great Southwest Invitational, but finished third at the USATF Jr. championships — just missing a top two berth on the USA Jr. team. (College: Baylor.)

Indiana state high jump champion Nathan Patterson had the season’s top clearance, 7-4, and was the top high school finisher (fourth overall) at the USATF Jr. championships. (College: Southern California.)

California state high jump winner Sean Lee ranked second on the season list at 7-3 and was also a winner at the Mt. SAC Relays. (College: UCLA.)

Malcom Clemons had the No. 2 long jump performances of the season both wind legal (24-11 3/4) and wind aided (25-1) in the same competition, taking the California state title over national leader Alex Enos (25-0) of St. Ignatius (San Francisco).

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Team