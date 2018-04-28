ALL-USA Football Team selections taken in the 2018 NFL Draft

Nearly two dozen former American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Team selections from 2012-14 were expected to get picked up in the 2018 NFL Draft, which commenced Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The first night of the draft started with five former ALL-USAers going in the first round, including former Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic lineman Quenton Nelson at sixth overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

Some of the most notable names in this year’s draft class — including Josh Rosen, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derwin James — were once chosen by USA TODAY as the best high school football players in the country. Here’s the full list of players taken (so far):